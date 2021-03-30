CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Criticism over Md. vaccine equity | Laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free | Metro GM on ridership | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Janitor gets 20 years for camera in girls’ locker room

The Associated Press

March 30, 2021, 4:10 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former janitor at a Florida high school has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for hiding a camera in a girls’ locker room.

Jason Brian Goff, 45, of Starke, was sentenced last week in Jacksonville federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in September to attempted production of child pornography.

According to a plea agreement, two 14-year-old girls reported a suspected camera in August 2019 at Clay High School in Green Cove Springs. Officials found a cell phone taped to the inside wall of an unassigned locker. A video on the phone showed girls changing, along with a shot of Goff’s school identification badge, prosecutors said.

Goff was arrested the next month and acknowledged trying to film girls in the locker room at least three times, officials said. Other electronic devices belonging to Goff contained additional images from the girls’ locker room and a collection of child pornography, investigators said.

