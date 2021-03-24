CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
House panel rejects proposal for high-income tax brackets

The Associated Press

March 24, 2021, 6:40 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A state House committee dealt a blow Wednesday to a proposal by Democratic lawmakers to establish several new tax brackets that would result in higher-income individuals paying more to Delaware’s state coffers.

The Democratic-led committee voted 7-6 not to release the measure for consideration by the full House.

Democratic Gov. John Carney is opposed to the bill.

Administration officials say it could make Delaware’s income tax structure more volatile and actually lead to a decrease in income tax revenue if affected individuals leave the state or change how they report their non-wage income.

