Health officials see very few flu cases in Delaware

The Delaware Division of Public Health says that only 11 cases of the flu have been reported this season.

DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Division of Public Health says that only 11 cases of the flu have been reported this season.

The Delaware State News reported Monday that there were more 4,300 flu cases reported at this time last year.

Experts attribute the drop in flu cases to the steps people have taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Those include wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing. Delawareans also went out and received their flu vaccines.

Another factor was schools.

They have been operating virtually or using a hybrid model that allowed some students to return.

Flu season usually peaks by the end of February and can sometimes last into the month of May.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.