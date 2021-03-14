CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Georgia’s lieutenant governor rules out a run for US Senate

The Associated Press

March 14, 2021, 1:17 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor is ruling out a run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan made the comments Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“My family and I have talked about it and we’re not going to run for the U.S. Senate seat,” Duncan said. “We’re going to stay focused on being the lieutenant governor here in Georgia.”

Duncan added that he intends to focus on strengthening the Republican party, aiming “to rebuild this party and refocus GOP 2.0.”

