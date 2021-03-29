MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd goes on trial.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 29, 2021, 10:26 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd goes on trial.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.