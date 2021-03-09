CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Experts see tight race between variants, vaccine | Schools, parents weigh in on new distancing guidelines | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Effects worker sentenced for…

Effects worker sentenced for illegal explosives on movie set

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 1:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A special effects worker was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for illegally possessing explosives while working on a movie starring John Travolta and Morgan Freeman.

A U.S. District Court judge ordered a 2 1/2 year prison sentence for Robert Christopher Bailey of Los Angeles, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Savannah.

Bailey had pleaded guilty in December 2019 to providing pyrotechnic effects for the movie “The Poison Rose” despite a prior felony conviction that kept him from having an explosives license.

According to court documents, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms questioned Bailey after receiving complaints from people on the Georgia movie set in 2018. One complaint said Travolta had been “hit with sparks and treated for a minor injury during a mishap with special effects,” according to a legal filing by prosecutors. No other details of the incident were given.

Bailey was not charged with injuring Travolta or anyone else on the film set.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News | National News

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up