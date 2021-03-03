CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. receives nearly 50k doses of J&J vaccine | Treat post-COVID headaches | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
‘Dr. Oz’ aids police in resuscitating man at Newark airport

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 7:51 AM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — When a traveler became stricken at Newark Liberty International Airport, the police got an assist from a celebrity doctor: Mehmet Oz.

The incident occurred late Monday night when Port Authority Officer Jeffrey Croissant saw the 60-year-old man fall to the floor near a baggage claim area.

Croissant called for backup, and immediately began performing CPR on the unidentified man, who wasn’t breathing and didn’t appear to have a pulse, according to the Port Authority.

When another person came over to help, Croissant didn’t immediately recognize it was Oz, the cardiac surgeon and longtime host of TV’s “Dr. Oz Show,” who had arrived on the same flight.

The two performed CPR together on the man until three other officers brought oxygen and a defibrillator for the man, who eventually regained a pulse and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

“What better help than to have a cardiac surgeon?” Croissant said afterward.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

