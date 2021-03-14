Delaware supporters of $15 minimum wage have new hope

Supporters of a push for a $15 minimum wage in Delaware say they have new hope this year.

A bill filed last week calls for gradually increasing it from its current rate of $9.25 to $15 by 2025.

The News Journal reports that advocates say some things have changed over the last year that could make the proposed increase more palatable.

Voters replaced several moderate Democratic and Republican lawmakers with progressives in the November election. Democrats now hold a three-fifths majority in both chambers.

That may not be enough to pass it, especially because the pro-business state is still feeling of the coronavirus pandemic’s toll on the local economy.

