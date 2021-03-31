Delaware Senate ready to vote on additional gun restrictions

A Democrat-led Senate committee has released two bills outlawing high-capacity magazines and requiring anyone wanting to buy a handgun to first obtain a permit from the state.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Democrat-led Senate committee has released two bills outlawing high-capacity magazines and requiring anyone wanting to buy a handgun to first obtain a permit from the state.

The panel sent the bills to the full Senate on Wednesday despite concerns by opponents that they are unconstitutional, racially discriminatory and will not reduce gun violence by criminals.

Supporters of the proposals contend that they will help reduce violent crime, gun homicides and suicides.

Opponents says the bills infringe on the rights of law-abiding citizens and impose financial burdens on them but will be ignored by criminals responsible for gun violence.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.