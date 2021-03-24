CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Delaware marijuana legalization bill clears House committee

The Associated Press

March 24, 2021, 7:44 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bill legalizing recreational marijuana use by adults in Delaware cleared its first legislative hurdle Wednesday.

A Democrat-led committee voted along party lines, with one lone GOP vote, to send the measure to the House floor.

The bill creates a state-controlled and licensed pot industry that supporters say will eliminate the black market while creating jobs and boosting the state’s tax coffers.

Critics say it won’t eliminate the black market and will result in increased marijuana use among minors, more traffic deaths and injuries, and more people struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues.

