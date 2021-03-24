Delaware marijuana legalization bill clears House committee

A bill legalizing recreational marijuana use by adults in Delaware cleared its first legislative hurdle Wednesday.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bill legalizing recreational marijuana use by adults in Delaware cleared its first legislative hurdle Wednesday.

A Democrat-led committee voted along party lines, with one lone GOP vote, to send the measure to the House floor.

The bill creates a state-controlled and licensed pot industry that supporters say will eliminate the black market while creating jobs and boosting the state’s tax coffers.

Critics say it won’t eliminate the black market and will result in increased marijuana use among minors, more traffic deaths and injuries, and more people struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues.

