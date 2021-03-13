Delaware courts may move to next phase of reopening in June

WILMINGTON, Del. — The chief justice of Delaware’s Supreme Court says jury trials and additional in-person court proceedings could return…

WILMINGTON, Del. — The chief justice of Delaware’s Supreme Court says jury trials and additional in-person court proceedings could return to state courts in June if current COVID-19 trends continue.

In a statement Friday to judicial officers, employees and members of the Delaware Bar Association, Chief Justice Collins Seitz Jr. said the latest trends are encouraging.

The rate of positive tests, hospitalizations and deaths are all down significantly from the peak in January.

Seitz also said vaccination clinics are planned for the judiciary and its justice partners.

Seitz said he anticipates the state moving to Phase 3 of the courts’ reopening plan, assuming the downward trend continues and the vaccine becomes more widely available.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.