CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Delaware courts may move…

Delaware courts may move to next phase of reopening in June

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 6:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. — The chief justice of Delaware’s Supreme Court says jury trials and additional in-person court proceedings could return to state courts in June if current COVID-19 trends continue.

In a statement Friday to judicial officers, employees and members of the Delaware Bar Association, Chief Justice Collins Seitz Jr. said the latest trends are encouraging.

The rate of positive tests, hospitalizations and deaths are all down significantly from the peak in January.

Seitz also said vaccination clinics are planned for the judiciary and its justice partners.

Seitz said he anticipates the state moving to Phase 3 of the courts’ reopening plan, assuming the downward trend continues and the vaccine becomes more widely available.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Non-profit recommends amending Stafford Act to include FEMA in pandemic, cyber incident response

Air Force working on strategy to make data more accessible for future systems

SSA ‘aggressively worked’ to give IRS data to process 30M stimulus payments

McDonough acknowledges productivity concerns with VA's new EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up