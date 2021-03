WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published March 5, 2021, about President Joe Biden’s approval rating, The Associated Press erroneously…

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published March 5, 2021, about President Joe Biden’s approval rating, The Associated Press erroneously reported the start date of a poll by The AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The start date was Feb. 25, 2021 not Feb. 23, 2021.

