CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Here's what could fuel or curb a new infection wave | Va. on pace to meet vaccination goals | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Collins joins senators who…

Collins joins senators who want to stop ineligible gun buys

The Associated Press

March 16, 2021, 11:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine Sen. Susan Collins has joined a bipartisan group of colleagues that wants states to better enforce laws that prevent ineligible people from buying a gun.

Collins, a Republican, said Tuesday she is supporting the NICS Denial Notification Act, which she said would help states utilize the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

She said the proposal would require U.S. authorities to notify state and local enforcement within a day when an ineligible person lies on a background check and attempts to buy a gun.

Collins said Maine is among 37 states in which state law enforcement is not alerted when the ineligible people try to buy firearms.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

JAIC's Joint Common Foundation is ready to accelerate AI across Defense Department

Biden announces nominee to lead beleaguered VA accountability office

SSA ‘aggressively worked’ to give IRS data to process 30M stimulus payments

Biden undoes Trump memo skeptical of agency performance metrics

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up