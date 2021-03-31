CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. facing J&J dosage shortfall | DC approves some fans Capital One Arena | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Cashwell named by Cooper as NC administration secretary

The Associated Press

March 31, 2021, 3:59 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A veteran North Carolina state agency administrator and former federal prosecutor is Gov. Roy Cooper’s choice to lead the Department of Administration.

Cooper on Wednesday appointed Pamela Cashwell as the department’s secretary. The governor’s office says Cashwell will become the first Native American woman to lead a Cabinet agency in North Carolina.

She’s been most recently chief deputy secretary and senior policy adviser at the Department of Public Safety.

She’ll succeed Machelle Sanders, whom Cooper named in February as the next state Commerce Department secretary.

Cashwell and Sanders are subject to state Senate confirmation.

