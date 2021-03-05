CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Calgary Flames name Darryl Sutter head coach after relieving Geoff Ward of duties.

Listen now to WTOP News

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Calgary Flames name Darryl Sutter head coach after relieving Geoff Ward of duties.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.