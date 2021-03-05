CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Prince William Co. gets large vaccine clinic | Moderna begins pediatric trial | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Calgary Flames name Darryl Sutter head coach after relieving Geoff Ward of duties

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 1:03 AM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Calgary Flames name Darryl Sutter head coach after relieving Geoff Ward of duties.

