HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, a far-right, firebrand Republican and staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, has scheduled a Monday night campaign rally during which he is widely expected to enter the race to replace departing Sen. Richard Shelby.

Brooks said Stephen Miller, who was Trump’s top immigration policy adviser, will be his special guest at the “Campaign Rally and Announcement,” to be held at a Huntsville gun range.

Two House Democrats have proposed that Congress censure Brooks for his remarks at a pro-Trump rally on Jan. 6, claiming that he incited the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol.

“Today is the day that American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” Brooks said at the Save America rally.

Brooks has said his remarks were only intended as a pep talk for the next election cycle and that critics have misrepresented them.

Miller was an influential force in pushing Trump’s efforts to curb immigration. He engineered the former president’s Muslim travel ban and was widely viewed as the driving force behind the Trump administration’s hardest-line immigration policies.

Shelby said earlier this year that he would not seek reelection in 2022. His announcement is expected to give way to a messy GOP primary at a time when the national Republican Party is trying to chart a direction following Trump’s departure from office.

The only announced candidate in the developing Senate race is Lynda Blanchard, Trump’s former ambassador to Slovenia. Blanchard has cast herself as a staunch defender of Trump’s legacy. In an effort to deter other candidates, Blanchard made a $3 million commitment for television airtime leading up to the May 24, 2022, primary.

