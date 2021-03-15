CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Boy, 14, arrested in death of 6-year-old N. Indiana girl

The Associated Press

March 15, 2021, 11:55 AM

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in the death of a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl whose body was found in a wooded area, authorities said.

Grace Ross was found dead Friday night in New Carlisle about two hours after she was reported missing, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit said. The cause of death has not been released.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said the name of the 14-year-old is being withheld because he has not been charged as an adult.

More than 100 people gathered for a vigil Sunday night for the girl and her family in New Carlisle, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Chicago.

“She was a shining star. No matter where she went she lit up a room. She’s so intelligent, so beautiful and spunky,” Grace’s grandmother, Kelli Howard, said.

