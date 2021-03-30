Bill targets PFAS firefighting foam but allows continued use

The Delaware Senate has passed a bill that purports to restrict the use of firefighting foam containing certain chemical compounds associated with cancer and other health problems while allowing continued use of the foam to fight fires.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Senate has passed a bill that purports to restrict the use of firefighting foam containing certain chemical compounds associated with cancer and other health problems while allowing continued use of the foam to fight fires.

The legislation approved Tuesday prohibits the discharge of firefighting foam containing added fluorinated organic chemicals except for firefighting, fire prevention, and testing and training.

Supporters of the bill noted that while it allows continued use of the foams for firefighting, it prohibits training or testing with the foams unless a facility has implemented containment, treatment and disposal measures.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.