Bill calls for mental health workers in elementary schools

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bill mandating that elementary schools in Delaware be staffed with counselors, social workers and psychologists is headed to the House floor for a vote.

The Education Committee voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to send the bill to the full House. Supporters of the bill say mental health disorders are the most common health problem for school-aged children, and that half of lifetime mental health illnesses being by age 14.

The bill calls for one full-time counselor or social worker for every 250 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, and one full-time psychologist or mental health therapist for every 700 students.

