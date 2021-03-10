CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Changes in DC restrictions | AstraZeneca effectiveness | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Bill calls for mental…

Bill calls for mental health workers in elementary schools

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 6:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bill mandating that elementary schools in Delaware be staffed with counselors, social workers and psychologists is headed to the House floor for a vote.

The Education Committee voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to send the bill to the full House. Supporters of the bill say mental health disorders are the most common health problem for school-aged children, and that half of lifetime mental health illnesses being by age 14.

The bill calls for one full-time counselor or social worker for every 250 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, and one full-time psychologist or mental health therapist for every 700 students.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

After a decade-long hiatus, earmarks appear to be headed back to the Congressional appropriations process

Navy and Marine Corps make drones a top priority

Are there too many cooks in the federal cyber kitchen?

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up