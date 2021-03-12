CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Brighter outlook for US | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 2:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MARCH 5 – 11, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by the Associated Press from the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Pavel Golovkin in Moscow.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Register now: Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

DoD commission on sexual assault promises it will bring fresh eyes to an old issue

Armed services taking deep dive into training accidents, mitigation strategies

DoD working with occupational organizations to help military spouses with state licensing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up