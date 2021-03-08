CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hopkins doctors urge caution | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

COVID bill to deliver big health insurance savings for many

Trial for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death forges on, for now

EXPLAINER: Why battle over a murder charge in Floyd’s death

Explosive Harry, Meghan interview reverberates across globe

Evacuations ordered after heavy rains breach dam on Maui

Trump, RNC clash over using his name in fundraising

COVID-19 claims 15 people in life of one Milwaukee woman

Wrongful death suit filed on behalf of Daniel Prude’s kids

Emails: FBI was looking for gold at Pennsylvania dig site

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up