AP Top U.S. News at 11:01 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 12:00 AM

Texas and other states ease COVID-19 rules despite warnings

As virus-era attacks on Asians rise, past victims look back

California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Pentagon report cites threat of extremism in military

6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

Vernon Jordan, activist, former Clinton adviser, dies at 85

San Francisco leaders cheer reopening as COVID-19 cases fall

More contagious Brazilian virus variant emerges in Oregon

Cuomo avoids public amid outcry over harassment allegations

Bergdahl appeals court-martial over Trump, McCain comments

