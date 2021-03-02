AP Top U.S. News at 11:01 p.m. EST

Texas and other states ease COVID-19 rules despite warnings
As virus-era attacks on Asians rise, past victims look back
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Pentagon report cites threat of extremism in military
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Vernon Jordan, activist, former Clinton adviser, dies at 85
San Francisco leaders cheer reopening as COVID-19 cases fall
More contagious Brazilian virus variant emerges in Oregon
Cuomo avoids public amid outcry over harassment allegations
Bergdahl appeals court-martial over Trump, McCain comments
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.