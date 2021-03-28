CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 28, 2021, 12:00 AM

Floyd spurred broad push for change globally, activists say

Big Tech’s outsized influence draws state-level pushback

GOP lawmakers seek greater control over local elections

Balky sign-ups complicate virus vaccinations for blind, deaf

US waives FBI checks on caregivers at new migrant facilities

Charlottesville mayor’s poem about city, racism ‘hits nerve’

Vaccines haven’t cured loneliness in New York nursing homes

Family of man held in Lebanon builds support for hostages

For many motel dwellers, eviction ban provides no relief

Shots, and a musical serenade, at NYC vaccination center

