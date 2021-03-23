CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Read this before laminating your vaccine card | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 10:49 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 23, 2021, 12:00 AM

Colorado suspect got assault weapon 6 days before shooting

Colorado shooting victims: Store staffers, cop, photographer

Jury set for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death; starts Monday

AstraZeneca accused of cherry-picking vaccine study data

Utah governor signs divisive measure to require porn filters

AP-NORC poll: Learning setbacks a top concern for parents

Part of Wright brothers’ 1st airplane on NASA’s Mars chopper

Spa witness, police reports detail carnage in Georgia

Oakland launches guaranteed pay plan for low-income people

Man accused of holding National Guard members at gunpoint

