AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 29, 2021, 12:00 AM

Pandemic masks ongoing child abuse crisis as cases plummet

Witness describes seeing Floyd ‘slowly fade away’

EXPLAINER: In ex-cop’s trial, defense promises video too

More than a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults

US eases student loan relief for those with disabilities

Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up

Archbishop: Slain officer gave life, showed best of police

New Mexico sues US over proposed nuclear waste storage plans

Judge orders 3 to trial in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Maryland votes to nix state song, a Confederate call to arms

