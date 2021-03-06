CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. tops 600K cases | Great Harvest donates bread | DC urges all adults to preregister | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 11:35 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 12:00 AM

Bye, Bismarck: 144 cities could lose status as metro areas

Officer’s trial could reopen intersection where Floyd died

Tennessee panel deemed vaccinating inmates a ‘PR nightmare’

Open spaces, no pharmacies: rural US confronts vaccine void

Pandemic forces route change, other precautions for Iditarod

Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled near her home

Journalists’ group calls for release of reporters in Myanmar

Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd’s death

Another ex-aide calls Cuomo’s office conduct inappropriate

Dems draw on civil rights history to push Amazon union vote

