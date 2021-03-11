AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 p.m. EST

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How will Montgomery Co. spend relief money? | When to expect stimulus check | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 12:00 AM

States drawing up big wish lists for the COVID relief money

6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added

Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report

Police posed as reporter in phone call with hostage taker

Kentucky Senate votes to make it a crime to taunt police

Portland mayor seeks $2 million to stem rampant gun violence

Owner of boat that burned, killing 34, sells other vessels

International evangelical pastor Luis Palau dies at 86

Contempt hearing sought against Joe Arpaio’s successor

AP-NORC poll: 1 in 5 in US lost someone close in pandemic

