AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 p.m. EST

States drawing up big wish lists for the COVID relief money
6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added
Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report
Police posed as reporter in phone call with hostage taker
Kentucky Senate votes to make it a crime to taunt police
Portland mayor seeks $2 million to stem rampant gun violence
Owner of boat that burned, killing 34, sells other vessels
International evangelical pastor Luis Palau dies at 86
Contempt hearing sought against Joe Arpaio’s successor
AP-NORC poll: 1 in 5 in US lost someone close in pandemic
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.