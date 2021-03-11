AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 p.m. EST The Associated Press

States drawing up big wish lists for the COVID relief money 6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder…

States drawing up big wish lists for the COVID relief money 6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report Police posed as reporter in phone call with hostage taker Kentucky Senate votes to make it a crime to taunt police Portland mayor seeks $2 million to stem rampant gun violence Owner of boat that burned, killing 34, sells other vessels International evangelical pastor Luis Palau dies at 86 Contempt hearing sought against Joe Arpaio’s successor AP-NORC poll: 1 in 5 in US lost someone close in pandemic Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.