AP Top U.S. News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 31, 2021, 12:00 AM

States struggle to get rent relief to tenants amid pandemic

Firefighter blocked from helping Floyd returns to stand

Migrant kids crowded into Texas facility as space runs low

Volkswagen hoaxes media with fake statement on name change

Lawyer: FBI enlisted Proud Boys leader to inform on antifa

GOP governors ignore Biden’s latest plea on mask mandates

G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

Student loan relief extended to some privately held loans

Video shows vicious attack of Asian American woman in NYC

Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah

