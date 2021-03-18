AP Top U.S. News at 11:51 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Atlanta police on shooting probe: ‘Nothing is off the table’ Emergency sites for migrant children raising safety concerns Jury nearly…

Atlanta police on shooting probe: ‘Nothing is off the table’ Emergency sites for migrant children raising safety concerns Jury nearly complete for Chauvin trial; major rulings loom Stigmas on race, gender and sex overlap in Atlanta slayings New mom, Army vet among 8 killed in Georgia spa shootings Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks Medicaid incentive so far not enough to sway holdout states Asian American churches plan acts beyond prayer for healing Agents found no evidence of backdated ballots, report says NASA completes engine test firing of moon rocket on 2nd try Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.