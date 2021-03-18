CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to alleviate vaccine side effects | Teen 'vaccine hunters' | Latest vaccine numbers | Latest test results in DC region
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:51 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 18, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Atlanta police on shooting probe: ‘Nothing is off the table’

Emergency sites for migrant children raising safety concerns

Jury nearly complete for Chauvin trial; major rulings loom

Stigmas on race, gender and sex overlap in Atlanta slayings

New mom, Army vet among 8 killed in Georgia spa shootings

Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks

Medicaid incentive so far not enough to sway holdout states

Asian American churches plan acts beyond prayer for healing

Agents found no evidence of backdated ballots, report says

NASA completes engine test firing of moon rocket on 2nd try

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

SSA ‘aggressively worked’ to give IRS data to process 30M stimulus payments

Why the Air Force chose a multi-vendor approach for its Cloud One from the beginning

VA announces plans to restore collective bargaining and official time

Should FEMA be included in initial pandemic, cyber incident response?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up