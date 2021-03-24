CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Read this before laminating your vaccine card | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:34 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 24, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colorado shooting victims: Shop owner, actress, ‘spitfire’

Grocery store worker narrowly escaped gunman’s notice

Haunted by mass violence, Colorado confronts painful history

People downwind of atomic blasts renew push for US payout

Congress questions Texas officials about power grid failure

Spa witness, police reports detail carnage in Georgia

AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift

Feds: Oath Keeper coordinated with Proud Boys before riot

Diverse jury raises activists’ hopes for ex-cop’s trial

Police: Inmates killed 2 Iowa prison staff in escape attempt

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Navy wants to update cloud-connected apps throughout the fleet as fast as Tesla

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

DoD entering a 'paradigm shift' in how it addresses, tracks brain injuries

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up