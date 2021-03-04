CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 11:19 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 12:00 AM

‘Falling through cracks’: Vaccine bypasses some older adults

Dallas police officer charged with arranging two killings

Capitol Police chief appeals for National Guard to stay

Impeachment? Vindication? What comes next in Cuomo probe

9 in SUV have major injuries in border crash that killed 13

Judge dismisses lawsuit over slave portraits at Harvard

Elijah McClain’s mom says his death sparked push for change

What a difference a year makes: California poised to reopen

Prosecutors: Officer was on Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes

California to give 40% of vaccine to Latino, high-risk areas

