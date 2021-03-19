AP Top U.S. News at 10:58 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Ex-UCLA coach gets 8 months in prison for admissions scam Subpoenas target Baltimore’s top prosecutor, city councilman Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Reed accused of sexual misconduct New York Times: Current aide accuses Cuomo of sex harassment CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer Biden, Harris offer solace, denounce racism in Atlanta visit State: Water may be unsafe at Texas site for migrant teens Georgia church disowns suspect, says he betrayed faith 4 men linked to Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol Judge won’t move trial in Floyd’s death; 13th juror picked Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.