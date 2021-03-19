CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
AP Top U.S. News at 10:58 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 19, 2021, 12:00 AM

Ex-UCLA coach gets 8 months in prison for admissions scam

Subpoenas target Baltimore’s top prosecutor, city councilman

Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Reed accused of sexual misconduct

New York Times: Current aide accuses Cuomo of sex harassment

CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer

Biden, Harris offer solace, denounce racism in Atlanta visit

State: Water may be unsafe at Texas site for migrant teens

Georgia church disowns suspect, says he betrayed faith

4 men linked to Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol

Judge won’t move trial in Floyd’s death; 13th juror picked

