CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:44 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Volunteers are key at vaccine sites. It pays off with a shot

Happy campers: More overnight camps to reopen this summer

VIRUS TODAY: New York lowers vaccine eligibility to age 60

Attorneys sift strong opinions, anxiety among Chauvin jurors

EXPLAINER: How can California voters recall Gov. Newsom?

‘Umbrella of stress’ on GM staff, 2 years after plant closed

US officials: report on oil and gas sale ban due by summer

GOP struggles to define Biden, turns to culture wars instead

Arkansas governor signs near-total abortion ban into law

Wisconsin Republicans ask mayor to quit over election report

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up