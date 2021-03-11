CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How will Montgomery Co. spend relief money? | When to expect stimulus check | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » AP PHOTOS: The images…

AP PHOTOS: The images of a sports year like none other

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 10:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The games have changed.

The rules are largely the same. Everything else is different. Many stadiums and arenas are empty, or at least largely empty.

Sports at all levels, in basically every corner of the world, began stopping on March 11, 2020. Virtually every professional sports league halted play for several months. Most are back, though the feel, the sounds, and the look is still very different.

Throughout the past year, as the games and events have happened, photographers from The Associated Press were there, capturing the images that few could have imagined in the days before the pandemic began dominating the global conversation. Cardboard cutouts of fans in the stands, instead of actual people there to cheer. Competitors wearing masks. At events where ticketholders were allowed, people being spaced out to allow for social distancing.

The world has changed.

The sports world has changed with it.

These are the images of the last year in sports.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Other Sports News | Sports

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

Years of workforce losses at federal scientific agencies spark bipartisan concern

Are there too many cooks in the federal cyber kitchen?

Navy and Marine Corps make drones a top priority

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up