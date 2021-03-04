CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mass vaccination site in Montgomery Co. | Faith leaders get COVID-19 shot | DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
4 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in Phoenix home, police say

The Associated Press

March 17, 2021, 11:34 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — A shooting Tuesday night in a Phoenix home left four adults dead and one man wounded, all of them believed to be related to each other, police said.

It wasn’t immediately known what prompted the shooting, but no suspects were being sought and investigators concluded there was no threat to the community, said Sgt. Ann Justus, a Police Department spokeswoman.

A man and a woman were found dead inside the home and two men found critically wounded there died at hospitals, while the wounded 19-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition and expected to survive, police said.

Before police said investigators concluded there was no community threat, rifle-toting officers in tactical gear and some with dogs were among those seen searching neighboring homes.

The identities of those killed and the wounded man were not made public and authorities did not immediately disclose more information about the shooting.

