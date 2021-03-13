CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
2,000 flights canceled in Denver as heavy snowstorm arrives

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 5:34 PM

DENVER (AP) — Nearly 2,000 flights have been canceled over the weekend at Denver International Airport as a major snowstorm strikes the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches (46-61 cm) of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. Some areas along the Front Range foothills were expected to receive up to 30 inches (76 cm).

The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips. The highways most likely to be affected included Interstate 25 from Colorado Springs to Wyoming, including Denver and Monument Hill; I-70 to Limon; and I-76 to Ft. Morgan, the department said.

Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams said Denver International had a busy morning Saturday with passengers trying to beat the storm, but about 750 flights later in the day were canceled. Just about all Sunday flights had been canceled as well — around 1,250.

