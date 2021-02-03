CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US sees delay in vaccine shipping | Weather impact on DC area | Latest COVID test results
Workers at veterans home balking at COVID vaccinations

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 6:57 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials say many workers at Delaware’s state-run veterans home are refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents of long-term care facilities such as the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford account for less than 3% of COVID cases in Delaware but more than half of COVID-related deaths.

Secretary of State Jeff Bullock told members of the legislature’s budget-writing committee Wednesday that a little more than half of the 176 staff members at the veterans home have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

That compares to 98% of residents who have received both doses.

