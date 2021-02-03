Workers at veterans home balking at COVID vaccinations

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials say many workers at Delaware’s state-run veterans home are refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials say many workers at Delaware’s state-run veterans home are refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents of long-term care facilities such as the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford account for less than 3% of COVID cases in Delaware but more than half of COVID-related deaths.

Secretary of State Jeff Bullock told members of the legislature’s budget-writing committee Wednesday that a little more than half of the 176 staff members at the veterans home have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

That compares to 98% of residents who have received both doses.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.