Woman indicted in Detroit-area election threats case

DETROIT (AP) — A federal grand jury indicted a woman who is accused of threatening a Detroit-area election official after…

DETROIT (AP) — A federal grand jury indicted a woman who is accused of threatening a Detroit-area election official after a stormy November meeting to certify local results in the presidential race.

Katelyn Jones was charged Wednesday with making threats of violence with a phone and through social media.

Jones’ target was Monica Palmer, a Republican member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, and her family, investigators said.

Jones, 23, has ties to Olivet, Michigan, but was arrested on a criminal complaint, a temporary charge, in December in New Hampshire, where she was living with her mother.

Jones sent photos of a dead body and threatened Palmer on Nov. 18, the FBI said.

She apparently was upset that Palmer and a fellow Republican on the four-member Board of Canvassers initially refused to certify Wayne County’s election results on Nov. 17, typically a routine step on the way to statewide certification.

They subsequently certified the totals in favor of Joe Biden after people watching the public meeting on video conference criticized them during a comment period.

A message seeking comment from Jones’ attorney wasn’t immediately returned Thursday. Jones was ordered to participate in mental health treatment when she last appeared in Detroit federal court on Jan. 19.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.