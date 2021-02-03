CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC vaccine update | New measures at U.Md. | Latest COVID test results
Home » National News » White dove that connected…

White dove that connected Prince to his fans dies at age 28

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 7:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — One of the original white doves that Prince kept at his iconic Paisley Park compound has died, officials at the rock legend’s mansion-turned-estate announced Wednesday.

The dove, a female named Divinity, lived to be 28 years old, surpassing the average lifespan of most doves. Paisley Park officials said her health had been declining and she died Tuesday.

Prince was 57 when he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016. Divinity remained at Paisley Park and could be seen during tours of his former estate.

“Divinity’s beautiful coo has welcomed visitors since Paisley Park first opened its gates to the public in October 2016,” Paisley Park Executive Director Alan Seiffert said in a statement. “She was one of the enduring links to Prince for thousands of fans. She will be missed.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

Agencies ‘building back better’ after SolarWinds breach, top Biden cyber official says

$500B worth of the economy waiting on Biden White House procurement plans

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up