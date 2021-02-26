CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Virgin Galactic delays spaceflight…

Virgin Galactic delays spaceflight test to May

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 1:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Spaceflight company Virgin Galactic has postponed its next mission to space from New Mexico until at least May after a December test flight was aborted due to computer malfunction.

An investigation by the company found that electromagnetic interference caused the spaceship’s onboard computer to reboot during the December flight, the Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday. That triggered a safety mechanism that shut down the engine and forced the VSS Unity’s two pilots to abort the mission and glide back to Earth.

Virgin Galactic is now testing and installing new components to prevent electromagnetic interference before they attempt another test flight, CEO Michael Colglazier said during a Thursday earnings call with investors.

The company was created by Virgin Group founder Richard Branson. Its chairman is venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

Defense agencies need accountability, reasoning in readiness technology

5G a chance for agency improvement — slowly but surely

Task force on supply chain will make recommendations for 2022 NDAA

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in newly-passed COVID-19 relief bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up