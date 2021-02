WASHINGTON (AP) — US Supreme Court clears way for extradition of father, son accused of sneaking ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn…

WASHINGTON (AP) — US Supreme Court clears way for extradition of father, son accused of sneaking ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn out of Japan.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.