WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumers stepped up spending by 2.4% in January in bounce-back as income jumps 10%.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 26, 2021, 8:33 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumers stepped up spending by 2.4% in January in bounce-back as income jumps 10%.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.