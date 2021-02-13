CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House to vote on relief bill | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » National News » US Coast Guard searching…

US Coast Guard searching for 6 boaters off the Florida coast

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 11:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard continued its search for six people Saturday, three days after their boat apparently capsized off Florida’s Atlantic coast.

The search began Friday morning when a boater rescued a Jamaican national who said six others were with him when their 18-foot vessel overturned on Wednesday 23 miles offshore from Fort Pierce.

They were en route from Bimini, Bahamas, according to the Coast Guard, but the agency did not mention where their boat was headed.

The Coast Guard said it dispatched three cutters and an airplane to search the area.

The rescued man was transported ashore for medical treatment.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up