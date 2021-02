The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas grid operators say system back to normal operations nearly week after 4 million lost power,…

Listen now to WTOP News

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas grid operators say system back to normal operations nearly week after 4 million lost power, but outages remain.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.