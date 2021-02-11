CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » National News » Terrorist's mother sentenced for…

Terrorist’s mother sentenced for shredding planning document

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 7:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The mother of one of the shooters who carried out a 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, California, was sentenced Thursday to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for shredding a document used to plan the massacre that killed 14 people and wounded 22.

A federal judge also fined Rafia Sultana Shareef $5,500, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Shareef, the 67-year-old mother of shooter Syed Rizwan Farook, had pleaded guilty to a single count of alteration, destruction and mutilation of records.

On Dec. 2, 2015, Farook, 28, and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, 29, opened fire during a holiday party and training session for Farook’s co-workers with the San Bernardino County health department. Farook and Malik were later killed in a gunbattle with officers.

Prosecutors say Shareef learned that day that her son had been identified as one of the attackers and found a document in his room that she believed was a map used to plot the attack. She ran it through a shredder. Prosecutors have not accused Shareef, who lived with her son and his wife, of knowing about their plan ahead of time.

During the sentencing hearing, Shareef apologized to victims and survivors, The Press-Enterprise reported.

“I pray for each of your family members,” she said.

Reading from a statement, she told U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal: “I am sorry for what I did.”

The FBI learned of what prosecutors called “the attack plan” a few years after the shooting and authorities put the thin paper strips back together.

The document included a diagram of the conference room at the Inland Regional Center where the attack took place and a suggested path through the tables for the shooters. It also had a list of things to do in the week before the shooting, including destroying electronics that authorities could use to track the attackers and buying parts for improvised explosive devices.

Shareef’s attorney, Charles D. Swift, acknowledged that victims and families were likely disappointed with the sentence.

“They are looking for a vessel for that grief,” he said. “But Mrs. Shareef isn’t a vessel for that grief.”

Rosa Ortiz, whose nephew Kevin Ortiz was shot and survived, said she had hoped Shareef would be sent to prison. Ortiz confronted Shareef near an elevator after the hearing.

“I hope you live with your guilt the rest of your life,” Ortiz told her.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

New VA secretary ‘digging in’ on agency’s collective bargaining challenges

Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

Flatter defense budgets means Congress will look for savings and legacy cuts

USPS outlines reform plan to 'break even' within 10 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up