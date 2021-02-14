CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Suspect arrested in series…

Suspect arrested in series of jewelry store thefts

The Associated Press

February 14, 2021, 5:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been arrested in connection with a series of jewelry store robberies in New Jersey and is a suspect in similar robberies in other states.

Twenty-two-year-old Michael Larbi of Dover was arrested by U.S. Marshals last week and was being held in Delaware pending extradition to New Jersey.

New Jersey police say Larbi stole about $77,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Marlton on Oct. 28, two rings worth $2,800 from a store in Hainesport five days later, and a box of diamonds worth more than $97,000 from a store in Haddon Heights on Nov. 5.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up