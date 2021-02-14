Suspect arrested in series of jewelry store thefts

A Delaware man has been arrested in connection with a series of jewelry store robberies in New Jersey and is a suspect in similar robberies in other states.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been arrested in connection with a series of jewelry store robberies in New Jersey and is a suspect in similar robberies in other states.

Twenty-two-year-old Michael Larbi of Dover was arrested by U.S. Marshals last week and was being held in Delaware pending extradition to New Jersey.

New Jersey police say Larbi stole about $77,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Marlton on Oct. 28, two rings worth $2,800 from a store in Hainesport five days later, and a box of diamonds worth more than $97,000 from a store in Haddon Heights on Nov. 5.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.