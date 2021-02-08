PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota judge throws out marijuana legalization; appeal to state Supreme Court expected.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 8, 2021, 6:11 PM
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota judge throws out marijuana legalization; appeal to state Supreme Court expected.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.