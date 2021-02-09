CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
‘Smoke out’ at the Capitol results in latest riot arrest

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 4:29 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — A Long Island man who prosecutors say celebrated the storming of the U.S. Capitol by smoking a joint in the rotunda has been arrested.

Greg Rubenacker made an initial appearance in federal court in New York on Tuesday to face disorderly conduct and other charges filed in Washington. He was released on $50,000 bond without entering a plea.

Prosecutors said evidence including a video showing Rubenacker smoking what appeared to be a marijuana cigarette and saying, “Smoke out the Capitol, baby.” They said the video was one of several selfies he posted on Snapchat about his participation in the siege.

Rubenacker is among the scores of protesters arrested after the Jan. 6 riot, including many like him who are accused of making no effort to hide their identities and instead chronicled their exploits on social media. A message was left with his attorney on Tuesday seeking comment.

