LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sheriff’s official: 3 critically hurt in explosion on film set near Los Angeles.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 2, 2021, 8:39 PM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sheriff’s official: 3 critically hurt in explosion on film set near Los Angeles.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.