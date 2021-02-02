CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service requiring masks | Fairfax Co. school plans | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » National News » Sheriff's official: 3 critically…

Sheriff’s official: 3 critically hurt in explosion on film set near Los Angeles

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 8:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sheriff’s official: 3 critically hurt in explosion on film set near Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD fires hundreds of advisory board members, will conduct a review on effectiveness

Austin creates safe haven for transgender troops as DoD solidifies policy

Criticized for its market research plan for new cloud program office, DISA changes tune

Senate confirms Mayorkas as Biden's homeland security chief

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up