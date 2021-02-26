CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. vaccination update | J&J vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Sheriff: Louisiana man apparently kills self in jail cell

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana jail inmate has died after apparently hanging himself in an isolation cell, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The man was still alive when deputies found him about 11:30 p.m. Thursday but died Friday in a hospital, the office said in a news release.

The inmate’s name was being withheld until his family could be notified.

The death is under investigation and no additional information will be provided at this time, the statement said.

National News

